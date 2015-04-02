* Dutch prime minister: will press ahead with ABN Amro IPO

* PM Rutte says listing this year is still possible

* Follows political row over executive pay, banking ethics (Updates to add Dijsselbloem quote, coalition stress)

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, April 2 The Dutch government still intends to seek a stock market listing for ABN Amro this year, despite a recent political dispute around questions of banking ethics and executive pay, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday.

Rutte told reporters in The Hague that "this year is still really very long" and there is time for ABN Amro's initial public offering to take place once various questions raised by parliament have been addressed.

"I think that it's still possible," Rutte said.

"In any case this cabinet wants to press ahead with a stock market listing," he said.

ABN Amro was nationalised in 2008 in a bailout that eventually cost taxpayers 24 billion euros ($26 billion). After years of cost-cutting and refocusing operations on the Dutch market, ABN Amro's year-end 2014 book value was 14.9 billion euros.

Last week, Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem postponed a decision over a listing for the bank as lawmakers lodged a flurry of questions over a proposal by the bank's supervisory board to increase pay for most of the bank's top managers by 100,000 euros each.

With the IPO in danger of being derailed, the board members said Sunday they would not accept the raise and the supervisory board member in charge of remuneration resigned Tuesday.

Lawmakers subsequently lodged further questions about the strength of the bank's anti-corruption measures.

The affair has exposed new strains within Rutte's centre-right coalition after the junior partner, Dijsselbloem's Labour party, suffered heavy defeats in local elections on March 18.

ABN Amro's Chief Executive Gerrit Zalm is a prominent member of Rutte's ruling Liberal party. He had lobbied both for ABN Amro's IPO as soon as possible and for the salary increase.

"We know that we don't agree about this," Dijsselbloem said on Wednesday. Zalm "has emphasized (to me) that he thinks it's very regrettable that this has led to so much ado."

Both Rutte and Dijsselbloem said on Thursday that they still have confidence in the board, including Zalm.

A parliamentary debate over ABN has been tentatively scheduled for April 15.

($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Vincent Baby)