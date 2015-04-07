UPDATE 1-McDonald's Canada says 95,000 affected in careers website hack
March 31 McDonald's Corp's Canadian unit said on Friday personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants was compromised in a cyber attack on its careers website.
AMSTERDAM, April 7 Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday he could not set a time frame for when he will again seek a stock market listing for Dutch bank ABN Amro.
In a letter to parliament, Dijsselbloem said that questions around the bank's compliance controls and executive pay must be resolved before plans for an initial public offering could be resumed.
Last month, Dijsselbloem cancelled plans to recommend an IPO to parliament amid a public and political outcry about plans to increase salaries for most of the bank's executives. (Reporting By Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman)
LONDON, March 31 Emerging markets have had a stellar start to the year, with equities delivering world-beating returns in the first 2017 quarter and the Mexican peso topping currency gains with a 10 percent bounce against the dollar.