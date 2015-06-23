UPDATE 6-Shareholders urge Akzo to negotiate with suitor PPG
* Akzo refusal cites jobs losses, differing corporate culture (Updates after interview with CEO)
AMSTERDAM, June 23 Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday it is not clear whether ABN Amro will be able to have a stock market listing in 2015.
Addressing parliament in a debate over the government's decision to seek a listing for the nationalised bank, Dijsselbloem said it was still possible the privatization will take place this year.
ABN Amro was nationalised during the 2008 financial crisis. The bank has a book value of 15.6 billion euros. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
BOSTON, March 22 The co-founder of a now-defunct Massachusetts compounding pharmacy was found guilty of racketeering and fraud but cleared of murder on Wednesday for his role in a 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States.