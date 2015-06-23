AMSTERDAM, June 23 Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday it is not clear whether ABN Amro will be able to have a stock market listing in 2015.

Addressing parliament in a debate over the government's decision to seek a listing for the nationalised bank, Dijsselbloem said it was still possible the privatization will take place this year.

ABN Amro was nationalised during the 2008 financial crisis. The bank has a book value of 15.6 billion euros. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Greg Mahlich)