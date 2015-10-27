AMSTERDAM Oct 27 ABN Amro will proceed with an
intended initial public offering, the government agency tasked
with its oversight said on Tuesday, targeting a listing in the
fourth quarter of 2015.
The Netherlands Financial Investments agency said the
nationalized bank has received all necessary approvals from
Dutch and European regulators.
ABN Amro, one of the Netherlands' three largest banks, was
nationalized in 2008. It has a book value of 15.6 billion euros
($17.25 billion), and the state seeks to sell a stake of 15
percent to 25 percent when it lists on Amsterdam's Euronext
stock exchange.
($1=0.9045 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)