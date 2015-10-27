AMSTERDAM Oct 27 ABN Amro will proceed with an intended initial public offering, the government agency tasked with its oversight said on Tuesday, targeting a listing in the fourth quarter of 2015.

The Netherlands Financial Investments agency said the nationalized bank has received all necessary approvals from Dutch and European regulators.

ABN Amro, one of the Netherlands' three largest banks, was nationalized in 2008. It has a book value of 15.6 billion euros ($17.25 billion), and the state seeks to sell a stake of 15 percent to 25 percent when it lists on Amsterdam's Euronext stock exchange. ($1=0.9045 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)