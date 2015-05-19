AMSTERDAM May 19 The Dutch government is still
aiming for a stock market listing for nationalised bank ABN Amro
this year, finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said
on Tuesday.
In his weekly television interview with RTL Nieuws,
Dijsselbloem said the bank was ready for an initial public
offering (IPO), adding he would discuss the matter with the
cabinet. The bank was nationalised in 2008.
Last month Dijsselbloem delayed the bank's IPO due to
concerns over proposed pay raises for bank executives. The pay
rises have since been cancelled.
