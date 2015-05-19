(Updates with background, quotes)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM May 19 A stock market listing for
nationalised bank ABN Amro is back on the agenda for
this year, Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on
Tuesday.
Dijsselbloem, in a weekly interview with RTL Nieuws, said
the bank was ready for an initial public offering (IPO) and that
he would discuss the matter with the cabinet.
The bank was nationalised in a 24 billion euro ($26.72
billion) bailout in the 2008 financial crisis to prevent a
collapse that could have crippled the Dutch financial system.
In March, Dijsselbloem delayed ABN Amro's sale due to a
public outcry over proposed pay raises for bank executives when
thousands of staff had lost their jobs after the bank's rescue.
The proposal to increase salaries of most ABN Amro executive
board members by 100,000 euros each has since been scrapped.
Last week, the bank reported first-quarter earnings that
showed underlying profit up 44 percent to 543 million euros from
the same period a year ago. Its top executive also apologised
for the pay rise blunder.
"ABN Amro is now doing much better than all targets, all the
goals that we set for it," Dijsselbloem said in the interview.
He said the apology by Gerrit Zalm was an important and
strong signal that the bank had understood public concerns over
banking excesses.
Asked whether the bank would be listed, Dijsselbloem said
yes. "We are on the way to a listing, indeed."
He did not set a specific timetable other than that the goal
is to have the listing completed this year. He said plans would
be presented for parliamentary approval after the cabinet had
discussed it.
He said that ABN, which has a book value of 15.6 billion
euros, would be sold off in several tranches.
"We'll be busy with that for a couple of years," he said.
($1 = 0.8981 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Susan Thomas and Jane
Merriman)