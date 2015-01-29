DUBAI Jan 29 Dutch bank ABN Amro
has appointed a new country executive for the United Arab
Emirates after the previous head took early retirement, a source
familiar with the matter said.
Rob Broedelet left the bank this month after 35 years there
to start a consultancy working with private equity investors in
the Middle East, according to the source and Broedelet's
LinkedIn page.
He will be replaced by Jagdish Hirani, former managing
director of global markets for Asia at the bank, the source and
Hirani's LinkedIn page said.
ABN Amro employs around 100 people in the UAE, where it
specialises in commodity trade finance, diamond financing and
private banking for high net worth individuals, the source said.
Nobody was available to comment at ABN Amro when it was
contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)