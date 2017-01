AMSTERDAM, Sept 13 ABN Amro said on Tuesday that CEO Gerrit Zalm, the former Dutch finance minister who successfully led the bank in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, will resign next year.

Zalm did not wish to complete his term, which was due to end in 2018, the bank said in a statement. The bank said it would release information on Zalm's exact departure date and the search for a replacement as it becomes available. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)