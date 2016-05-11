AMSTERDAM May 11 ABN Amro, the biggest Dutch bank, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings for the first quarter, as bad loans fell.

The company reported underlying profit of 475 million euros ($541 million), down from 543 million euros in the same period a year ago. Analysts polled for Reuters had seen the figure at 423 million euros. ($1 = 0.8788 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)