AMSTERDAM May 11 ABN Amro beat first-quarter expectations helped by a 99 percent fall in bad loan impairments, an anomaly even given a robust Dutch economy, the bank said on Wednesday.

The bank, which does more than 80 percent of its business in the Netherlands, reported underlying profit of 475 million euros ($541 million), down from 543 million a year earlier.

That beat the 423 million euros expected by analysts polled for Reuters.

Profit fell year on year due to higher regulatory costs, lower commission fees, and losses on hedges, ABN said.

Net interest margins improved by three basis points to 1.51 percent.

Loan impairments fell to just 2 million euros from 38 million.

"Almost nil, well below the average through the economic cycle," CEO Gerrit Zalm said in a statement.

ABN estimated Dutch GDP growth would be above average at 1.7 percent in 2016, but said risks to the economy are "to the downside" given worse-than-expected private consumption so far this year.

In November, the Dutch state floated a 23 percent stake in ABN, privatising the bank seven years after it was nationalised after a 24-billion-euro bailout in 2007.

Since the listing, shares have traded sideways and closed at 18.10 euros on Tuesday.

Separately on Wednesday, ABN said the European Central Bank had approved Olga Zoutendijk to become the bank's new supervisory board chairwoman, as proposed in early April.

Zoutendijk, 55, the current board vice president, held senior posts at Australia's Westpac and at Standard Chartered in Asia before joining ABN's board in 2014.

She replaces the retiring Rik van Slingelandt.

