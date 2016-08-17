AMSTERDAM Aug 17 ABN Amro on Wednesday reported a better than expected second quarter operating profit of 941 million euros, a 7 percent increase from the same period a year earlier, benefitting from a rebound in the Dutch economy, where the bank does 80 percent of business.

Analysts polled for Thomson Reuters had estimated operating profit of 867 million euros, down from 879 million euros in the same period of 2015.

The company's net profit fell 35 percent to 391 million euros due to a one-off charge on interest rate derivatives. ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)