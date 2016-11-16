BRIEF-Artis REIT announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective Feb. 28
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective February 28, 2017
AMSTERDAM Nov 16 ABN Amro Group on Wednesday reported better-than-expected underlying profit of 607 million euros ($652 million) for the third quarter, helped by a growing Dutch economy and fewer bad loans.
Analysts polled for Reuters had forecast the figure at 501 million euros, down from 509 million euros a year ago. ($1 = 0.9303 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 Greece outperformed its fiscal targets last year and is likely to meet fiscal goals this year, putting it on track to meet its primary surplus target in 2018, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.