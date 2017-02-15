AMSTERDAM Feb 15 ABN Amro, the Netherlands largest domestic lender, on Wednesday posted fourth quarter net profit of 333 million euros ($352 million), beating expectations thanks to strong economic growth in the Netherlands.

Analysts polled for Reuters had seen profit at 279 million euros, versus 272 million euros in the same period a year ago.

($1 = 0.9453 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)