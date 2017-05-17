AMSTERDAM May 17 ABN Amro, the Netherlands' largest domestic lender, on Wednesday reported a first-quarter underlying net income of 615 million euros ($682.71 million) with a growing loan book and better margins against the backdrop of a strong Dutch economy.

Analysts polled for Reuters had expected an underlying net income of 516 million euros, compared with 475 million in the same period a year ago. ($1 = 0.9008 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)