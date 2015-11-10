AMSTERDAM Nov 10 The Dutch government said on Tuesday it will sell a 23 percent stake in ABN Amro (IPO-ABN.AS) in an initial public offering of shares that values the nationalized bank at 16-18.3 billion euros.

Announcing pricing in the IPO, the Netherlands Financial Investments agency said the offering would be of 188 million shares at 16-20 euros per share. (Reporting by Toby Sterling)