AMSTERDAM Aug 13 The director of the Dutch government agency that oversees nationalised bank ABN Amro regrets having accepted an invitation to dine in Amsterdam with the head of JPMorgan, Jamie Dimon, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

NLFI director Michael Enthoven, himself a former JPMorgan employee, attended the dinner on June 30 with Dimon and 15 executives and supervisory board members of major Dutch companies and banks.

Formal questions about whether Enthoven's attendance at the dinner was appropriate had been lodged by a member of Dutch parliament, given that the NLFI was at the time in the process of selecting the banks that would assist in the initial public share offer of ABN Amro, which is planned for later this year.

JPMorgan was at the time competing for the job of 'global coordinator' of the listing but lost out to Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, and ABN Amro itself.

In a letter to parliament dated Aug. 13, Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said that Enthoven had not acted in conflict with any rules or norms.

But "Mr. Enthoven indicated in his explanation that, in retrospect, he should have declined the invitation, given the ongoing selection process for the proposed listing of ABN Amro," Dijsselbloem wrote. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Greg Mahlich)