(Corrects to say deal lifts Delbrueck's assets under management to 20 bln eur, not by 20 bln)

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 ABN AMRO's German unit Delbrueck Bethmann Maffei agreed to buy LGT's German business for an undisclosed price, it said on Thursday.

The deal would help Delbrueck Bethmann Maffei increase assets under management to about 20 billion euros ($27 billion), it added. ($1 = 0.735 Euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Berger)