(Refiles to add Larsson-Nivard's title at ABN AMRO)

* Energy traders could look to buy agri storage assets

* ABN AMRO growing its global ags trade finance activity

By Sarah McFarlane

LONDON, May 29 Oil traders are expected to invest more in agricultural assets, using their financial muscle to diversify their interests and position themselves to take advantage of the long term bull case for the farm sector, a senior ABN AMRO executive said.

Energy giants Vitol, Gunvor and Mercuria have all expanded into agricultural commodity markets, putting trading teams in place.

"To have a substantial position in agri, companies need to have origination and supply chain assets. These companies have the financial strength to gain a substantial share in the agri markets through buying assets, teams or whole companies and quickly establish their position in the main agri supply chains," ABN AMRO's global head of agricultural commodities Suzanne Larsson-Nivard told Reuters.

"I expect them to make further moves and indeed acquire assets."

Deals in the last year in the agricultural sector included Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp's purchase of U.S. grain merchant Gavilon, Glencore's purchase of Canadian grain handler Viterra and Archer Daniels Midland Co's purchase of Australia's GrainCorp.

"If we think consolidation has already taken place, large players can still look (acquisitively) at each other, I don't think we're at the end of consolidation," Larsson-Nivard said.

Assets which were likely to be attractive to new energy players in agriculture include storage and port capacity in strategic locations, Larsson-Nivard added.

The four large players known as the "ABCD" companies that dominate the flow of agricultural goods around the world, Archer Daniels Midland Co, Bunge LTD, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Corp, reported mixed results after a drought cut U.S. grain production and sent grain prices to record levels last year.

"The markets in the current year look a little more difficult maybe but on the other hand these kind of companies go in with a longer view," said Larsson-Nivard, referring to the timing of the energy company moves into agriculture.

Global wheat prices have fallen by around 11 percent since the start of the year, while corn prices are down around 17 percent, on the prospect of a major rebound in world wheat and corn production.

"Diversification in different markets has benefits and with the long term outlook of agricultural markets this should be a logical moment of doing it. I doubt whether it's the margins in the business that would or should be their motivation," Larsson-Nivard said.

The Dutch bank has agricultural commodity teams in locations including the Netherlands, Singapore, New York and Brazil. The bank is also seeking a branch licence in China.

Larsson-Nivard said ABN AMRO was increasing its global activities in agricultural commodity financing, noting that while liquidity in European banks was tighter, there were some new entrants in the market from other regions.

"There's a lot of new players in particular from Asia and the U.S. and South America being more interested in commodity finance, while in Europe banks might be bit less aggressive in this arena.

"Chinese banks are being more active in the market," Larsson-Nivard added. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; editing by Veronica Brown and Keiron Henderson)