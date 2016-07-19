July 19 (Reuters) -
** ABN Amro CEO Gerrit Zalm, 64, plans to step down early
and is expected to announce a successor this year, leading Dutch
business daily newspaper Financieele Dagblad (FD) reports
** Most likely internal replacement candidate is Chris
Vogelzang, an executive board member, says FD, citing anonymous
sources
** Zalm's contract was extended by four years in 2014
** Zalm, a former finance minister, took over in 2009
shortly after ABN Amro was nationalised and became CEO in 2010
** ABN Amro relisted on the Euronext stock exchange and has
been merged with Fortis. Zalm is ready to hand over control
after achieving those goals, the paper said
** ABN Amro declined to comment
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Potter)