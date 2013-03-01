AMSTERDAM, March 1 ABN AMRO : * CORRECTED-KEES VAN DIJKHUIZEN TO JOIN ABN AMRO AS ITS NEW CFO AS OF JUNE 1

(NOT MAY 1) * Rpt-kees van dijkhuizen to join abn amro as its new cfo * Mr Van Dijkhuizen has been Chief Financial Officer at NIBC Bank N.V. since December 2005 and became the company's Vice-Chairman in September 2009 * Prior to his position at NIBC, Kees van Dijkhuizen worked at the Dutch Finance and Economic Affairs ministries, most recently as Treasurer-General of the Dutch Ministry of Finance