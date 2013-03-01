BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group Corp says application made for listing of US$800 mln 3.375% notes
* Application made to Stock Exchange Of Hong Kong Ltd for listing of, and permission to deal in, us$800 million 3.375% notes due 2022
AMSTERDAM, March 1 ABN AMRO : * CORRECTED-KEES VAN DIJKHUIZEN TO JOIN ABN AMRO AS ITS NEW CFO AS OF JUNE 1
(NOT MAY 1) * Rpt-kees van dijkhuizen to join abn amro as its new cfo * Mr Van Dijkhuizen has been Chief Financial Officer at NIBC Bank N.V. since December 2005 and became the company's Vice-Chairman in September 2009 * Prior to his position at NIBC, Kees van Dijkhuizen worked at the Dutch Finance and Economic Affairs ministries, most recently as Treasurer-General of the Dutch Ministry of Finance
* Application made to Stock Exchange Of Hong Kong Ltd for listing of, and permission to deal in, us$800 million 3.375% notes due 2022
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh needs to step up investment in infrastructure sectors such as road and energy to achieve its target of becoming a middle-income country by 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday after a visit by some senior officials.