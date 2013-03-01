(Adds detail)
AMSTERDAM, March 1 State-owned bank ABN AMRO,
whose privatisation was put on hold last year, set out new
targets for 2017 after completing its integration with former
Fortis Bank operations.
The Dutch government nationalised the domestic operations of
ABN AMRO and Fortis Bank in 2008 as part of the Benelux bailout
of bancassurer Fortis after investors lost confidence in the
Belgian-Dutch group.
The coalition government which took office in November wants
to return ABN AMRO to the markets but has not set a date.
It said it would consider other options apart from a full
public listing of ABN AMRO as it wants to make sure it recoups
as much as possible of the funds paid to nationalise the bank.
Privatisation of the country's third-largest bank would help
cut the budget deficit, but the government said last year it can
only go ahead in a stable market.
The Netherlands, which is in its third recession since 2009,
had to nationalise another, smaller bank, SNS Reaal last month
in a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout.
While ABN AMRO did not refer to its privatisation in its
financial statement on Friday, it set out new targets for the
next five years, including a cost-to-income ratio of 56 to 60
percent in 2017.
It said its 2014 target of a ratio structurally below 60
percent had become "a challenge" due to the cost of new bank
regulations and planned technology investments.
It also aimed for a return on equity between 9 and 12
percent, and common equity tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial
strength to cope with losses, of 11.5 to 12.5 percent under
Basel III capital rules.
ABN AMRO Chief Executive Gerrit Zalm said the bank would
focus on a moderate risk profile and selective international
growth, mainly in private banking, and financial services for
the energy, commmodities, transportation and clearing markets.
About 20 to 25 percent of sales should come from
international operations in 2017, compared with 18 percent now.
ABN AMRO reported a full-year net profit of 1.3 billion
euros, excluding costs related to the Fortis integration, up 34
percent compared with a year earlier due to the absence of a 880
million euro write down on Greek loans which was taken in 2011.
($1 = 0.7649 euros)
