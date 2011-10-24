(Releads, adds spokesman's comments, details)

* Seeking acquisitions from capital-stretched banks

* Has spoken to almost all of its European rivals -FT

* ABN AMRO expanding oil and gas business

AMSTERDAM/LONDON, Oct 24 Nationalised Dutch bank ABN AMRO plans to rebuild its energy, commodities and transportation sector (ECT) operations.

The bank said on Monday it expected to hire 100 bankers for its energy, commodities and transportation sector (ECT) operations and 100 bankers for its private banking business in coming years.

The bank said it was opening a new office in Dallas, Texas, and intended to reopen ECT-focused offices in Moscow and Shanghai in the coming year. It will also expand its current banking activities for those sectors in Sao Paulo.

It appointed Darrell Holley to work from Dallas as global head of Oil & Gas within the ECT business. He was previously global head of Energy Finance at UBS Investment Bank.

At the end of 2008, the ECT business made up 8 percent of operating income at ABN AMRO's commercial and merchant banking activities.

ABN AMRO was previously active in ECT with its MeesPierson business, but sold that operation to Fortis in 1997. It regained the business in July 2010 when ABN AMRO was merged with Fortis' Dutch operations.

MeesPierson had closed some locations in the intervening years and ABN AMRO also had to reapply to authorities to open offices under the ABN AMRO name once the merger was completed.

Following its carve-up by Royal Bank of Scotland, Fortis and Banco Santander, ABN AMRO is now made up of ABN AMRO itself and the Dutch retail banking activities of Fortis. It also has commercial and merchant banking activities for Dutch firms and private banking units, with a growth focus on Asia.

The Dutch government pumped about 24 billion euros into the local ABN AMRO and Fortis entities to prop up the banks during the 2008-09 financial crisis following the dramatic failure of a three-pronged hostile takeover of ABN AMRO in 2007.

The finance ministry is looking at a potential stock listing of the combined group in 2014 and ABN AMRO is keen to re-establish its brand ahead of its IPO.

The bank confirmed it saw opportunities posed by capital-stretched banks keen to shed euro zone assets, as part of a plan to re-establish its international presence after a failed carve up.

"If a good opportunity comes along to buy, we will look at it, but we are not proactively looking," ABN AMRO spokesman Jeroen van Maarschalkerweerd said, following comments chief executive Gerrit Zalm made to the Financial Times.

Zalm told the FT he had "spoken to almost all" of the bank's European rivals about the idea.

"We are very well capitalised and we're not in a position to have to shrink our balance sheet. We are certainly interested in taking over portfolios," he said.

Under European Commission guidelines for state-backed banks, there is a limit to the size of acquisitions it can make until the bank has shed the shackles of Dutch state support. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan and Aaron Gray-Block; Editing by Sophie Walker)