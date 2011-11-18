* Takes net loss of 30 mln euros on bond sales

* Slightly increases exposure to France, Austria

* 500 mln euro hit on Greek corporate debt

* Q3 net loss of 54 mln euros (Rewrites first paragraph, adds executive comments)

By Gilbert Kreijger

AMSTERDAM, Nov 18 Dutch bank ABN AMRO said it had cut its exposure to Italian and Belgian sovereign bonds in July, joining a list of banks and institutions reducing their holdings of assets made increasingly risky by the euro zone debt crisis.

The state-owned lender, which said it had slumped to a third-quarter loss after taking a 500 million euros ($675.7 Million) writedown on Greek corporate debt, said on Friday it had taken a loss on sovereign holdings and raised its buffer of more liquid assets.

Banks and institutional investors have been selling euro zone government bonds as the bloc's debt crisis appears increasingly intractable, affecting bond yields of peripheral countries as well as core euro zone countries such as the Netherlands and Finland.

ABN AMRO's Dutch rival SNS Reaal said on Thursday it had "significantly" reduced its French sovereign debt exposure in the past week.

ABN AMRO sold Belgian and Italian bonds to manage liquidity risks, resulting in a 30 million euro net loss on the sales, its Chief Risk Officer Wietze Reehoorn told reporters.

"The composition of the liquidity buffer has to remain liquid. You have to be able to quickly convert this to liquid assets. That's why it's called a liquidity buffer and based on that you make assessments and changes," Reehoorn said.

ABN AMRO's Belgian bond exposure fell 600 million euros in the third quarter, with 1 billion remaining at the end of September, and exposure to Italian bonds fell by 1 billion euros to 300 million, a spokesman said.

ABN AMRO acts as a primary dealer for Belgian government bonds, helping to sell Belgian debt, and had accumulated a bigger position than it wanted, Reehoorn said.

The reduction in debt, partly due to bonds maturing, mostly took place in July, and ABN AMRO had not made significant changes in its sovereign bond portfolio since September, Reehoorn said.

As part of its liquidity management, ABN AMRO had increased its exposure to French sovereign bonds by 200 million euros in the third quarter and slight increased holdings of Austrian bonds, the bank said.

FUNDING MARKET AT STANDSTILL

ABN AMRO, which was nationalised by the Dutch state during the 2008 financial crisis, had already met its funding needs for this year, Chief Financial Officer Jan van Rutte said.

"You can see that the whole market has almost come to a standstill. We have been well able to raise money," Van Rutte said.

Britain's banks have shrunk their lending exposure to peripheral euro zone counterparts by a quarter in just three months, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Chief Risk Officer Reehoorn said ABN AMRO, which the state plans to sell in 2014 or later, was looking carefully at its interbank lending operations.

"As every bank does, we look very closely at outstanding lines to other banks and if necessary we make changes," he said, declining to give details.

In Greece, ABN AMRO had 1.4 billion euros of debt outstanding at Greek state-owned companies in the public transport sector and decided to write down 500 million of that total due to Europe's debt crisis.

There were "sufficient indications" that ABN AMRO might not receive all the future cashflows related to the loans and bonds and therefore impaired part of the portfolio despite all obligations having been met to date, the bank said.

The writedown led to a third-quarter net loss of 54 million euros, compared with a 341 million euros profit in the same period last year, said ABN AMRO, the third-largest Dutch bank measured by balance sheet total. ($1 = 0.740 Euros) (Editing by David Cowell and David Holmes)