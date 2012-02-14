AMSTERDAM Feb 14 Dutch state-owned bank ABN AMRO said on Tuesday it may cut about 60 jobs, or 15 percent, at its clearing, custody and brokerage unit as it reorganises operations and loses some business to French bank BNP Paribas SA.

The job cuts, which mostly take place at the custody and brokerage operations, also aim to make ABN AMRO more cost-efficient, focus more on customer needs and remain competitive in a market where margins can be small, an ABN AMRO spokesman said.

"ABN AMRO Clearing bank has about 395 full time positions. Some 60 of these are expected to disappear," said the spokesman, adding that exact numbers still needed to be determined.

ABN AMRO, which globally had 24,947 full time jobs at the end of September, is already cutting about 2,350 jobs to reduce costs as it prepares for its privatisation in 2014 or later.

The job cuts at the clearing unit come on top of these job losses, which the bank announced last year.

The Dutch state bought the Dutch operations of ABN AMRO and Fortis Bank in 2008 after Fortis group lost the confidence of investors during the credit crisis. Fortis group at the time owned the Dutch ABN AMRO operations.

ABN AMRO will lose some of its custody and brokerage operations to BNP Paribas, which bought Fortis Bank Belgium, because the French bank will take over activities ABN had been handling for the former Belgian unit, the ABN spokesman said.

Custody and brokerage operations for retail clients will move to ABN AMRO's retail banking unit, also causing job losses, the spokesman said.

ABN AMRO Clearing, which ranks itself among the world's top three clearing operations, will focus its clearing, custody and brokerage activities on professional clients, he added. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Andre Grenon)