AMSTERDAM Nov 18 Dutch state-owned bank ABN AMRO said on Friday it recorded a third-quarter loss due to a 500-million-euro writedown on Greek corporate loans and bonds.

"Uncertainty as a result of the sovereign debt crisis and the impact thereof on the European economy, caused us to impair part of the 1.4 billion euro Greek Government-Guaranteed Corporate Exposures," ABN AMRO said in a statement. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Sara Webb)