BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality offers to buy FelCor
* Ashford Inc confirms support for proposed acquisition of FelCor Lodging Trust by Ashford Hospitality Trust
Feb 21 Lodging real estate investment trust Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc offered to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc in a deal valued at about $1.27 billion and launched a proxy battle for the control of the company's board.
