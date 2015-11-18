AMSTERDAM Nov 18 The Dutch government could raise up to 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 billion) from its sale of a 23 percent stake in ABN Amro after organisers of the bank's Nov. 20 flotation narrowed the offer price range, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The global sales coordinators of the listing tightened the price range for ABN (IPO-ABN.AS) shares to 17 to 19 euros apiece, the sources said, implying a total market capitalisation of up to 15.5 billion euros.

Investor interest was strong, one source said, though the top end of the guidance was lower than the original price band of 16 to 20 euros per share.

ABN's listing is a milestone both for the European banking sector and the Dutch economy, which is finally recovering from the financial crisis, though Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem has conceded taxpayers are unlikely to recover the 22 billion euro cost of the bank's 2008 bail-out.

ABN was a major international player before it was carved up as part of an ill-fated 71 billion euro ($76 billion) hostile takeover by Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander and the now defunct Fortis that was nominally the largest ever in the banking industry.

It became a symbol of market failures in the Netherlands when its Dutch rump had to be rescued to avoid a crippling bankruptcy of a systemic bank.

The new ABN makes 80 percent of its profit in the Netherlands, where it competes with ING and Rabobank .

