AMSTERDAM May 22 Dutch bank ABN Amro, which was nationalised in a state bail-out after the financial crisis, will be returned to the market in stages, the Dutch government decided at a cabinet meeting on Friday, NOS public television reported.

The decision paves the way for one of the largest bank flotations in years -- ABN Amro had a book value of 14.9 billion euros ($16.6 billion) at the end of 2014 -- and marks a milestone in Europe's long recovery from the financial crisis of 2008.

($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Mark Potter)