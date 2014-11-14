AMSTERDAM Nov 14 State-owned Dutch bank ABN Amro said on Thursday it would cut up to 1,000 jobs in its retail division by 2018, booking a provision of 50-75 million euros in the next quarter as it reported a 40 percent increase in underlying net profit.

Underlying net profit hit 450 million euros ($559.40 million), helped by an improving housing market, though reported profit fell slightly from 390 million euros to 383 million euros as a result of a one-off levy imposed by the Dutch government to help pay for the nationalisation of the bank SNS Reaal.

"The Dutch economy remained on a modest growth path in Q3 and the housing market continued its upward trend as well," said CEO Gerrit Zalm.

The results represent a third quarter of underlying profit growth. Zalm has said it would take three quarters of such solid performance for him to recommend to the government that it was time to re-privatise the bank.

Net interest income was up 15 percent at 1.5 billion euros, while operating income rose 7 percent to 2 billion. Impairment charges due to bad loans fell 17 percent 287 million euros.

The bank said the job losses would come at its retail division, and would result from a consolidation of its branch network and investment in digital customer-facing technology.

(1 US dollar = 0.8044 euro) (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Stephen Coates)