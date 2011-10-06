BRIEF-Unigestion agrees to acquire Akina's private equity business
* Acquires Akina to create a $6 bln AUM market leader in global small and mid market private equity
LONDON Oct 6 ABN AMRO is looking to pick up the shipping loan portfolios of rival banks and is gearing up for expansion in its shipping business despite tougher conditions in the seaborne sector, a senior ABN AMRO official said on Thursday.
"We have a clear strategy that we want to grow in this market, we are thinking anti-cyclical here," Joep Gorgels, head transportation West-Europe at ABN AMRO told Reuters.
"We are looking at buying loan portfolios in shipping and offshore," he said on the sidelines of a Capital Link shipping conference in London.
Gorgels said lending conditions to the ship industry remained tough.
"At the moment we are at the lowest point of ship finance available in general to the shipping industry," he said. "The typical shipping banks are deleveraging, are recapitalising." (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Erica Billingham)
ZURICH, Feb 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8,378 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
* Elliott International L.P. reports open market purchase of 34,000 shares of Arconic's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kjJSrW] Further company coverage: