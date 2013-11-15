AMSTERDAM Nov 15 ABN Amro Bank Naamloze Vennootschap : * Net profit for Q3 2013 was 390 million euros * Net result includes a release of 101 million euros net of tax on Greek loan impairments * Excluding special items, net profit for Q3 amounted to 289 million euros * Net profit over the first nine months increased marginally to euros 1,207 million * An interim dividend of 150 million euros will be paid * The core tier 1 ratio improved to 13.7 pct, the tier 1 ratio was 14.6 pct and the total capital ratio 19.4 pct * Looking ahead, the fourth quarter will be impacted by the annual bank tax compared with the third quarter * Operating income for the third quarter declined modestly to 1,874 million euros * Net interest income declined modestly to 1,326 million euros due to correction made for past accruals * Net fee and commission income decreased by 16 million euros due to lower fees within merchant banking