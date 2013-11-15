AMSTERDAM Nov 15 ABN Amro Bank Naamloze
Vennootschap
:
* Net profit for Q3 2013 was 390 million euros
* Net result includes a release of 101 million euros net of tax
on Greek loan impairments
* Excluding special items, net profit for Q3 amounted to 289
million euros
* Net profit over the first nine months increased marginally to
euros 1,207 million
* An interim dividend of 150 million euros will be paid
* The core tier 1 ratio improved to 13.7 pct, the tier 1 ratio
was 14.6 pct and the total capital ratio 19.4 pct
* Looking ahead, the fourth quarter will be impacted by the
annual bank tax compared with the third quarter
* Operating income for the third quarter declined modestly to
1,874 million euros
* Net interest income declined modestly to 1,326 million euros
due to correction made for past accruals
* Net fee and commission income decreased by 16 million euros
due to lower fees within merchant banking