June 16 ABN Amro Bank :

* Announcing that it has settled the agreement regarding the new collective defined contribution (CDC) plan for its employees in the Netherlands

* Settlement follows the approval of the collective labour agreement (CLA) by the trade unions and their respective members on 28 April

* Settlement of the pension agreement will have an estimated one-off negative impact on the net result of eur 216 million

* The financial impact will be reflected as a special item in ABN Amro's second quarter 2014 results.