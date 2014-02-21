AMSTERDAM Feb 21 Abn Amro Bank Naamloze
Vennootschap
:
* Reports net profit of EUR 1,160 million over 2013 and a net
lossof EUR 47
million for Q4 2013
* Core tier 1 ratio improved further to 14.4%.
* Final dividend of EUR 200 million will be proposed, bringing
total dividend
for 2013 to EUR 350 million
* Eur 47million net loss was reported due to bank tax (EUR 106
million) and
high loan impairments (EUR 555 million)
* Cost/income ratio over 2013 suffered mainly from higher
pension costs and
amounted to 65%
* Retail banking performed well and private banking performed
as expected
* Expect that 2013 was the bottom of the economic cycle
* Even if economy does turn the corner, impairments are
expected to remain
elevated in 2014
* Says see signs of an improving housing market, with prices
stabilising and
mortgage applications on the rise