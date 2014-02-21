AMSTERDAM Feb 21 Abn Amro Bank Naamloze Vennootschap : * Reports net profit of EUR 1,160 million over 2013 and a net lossof EUR 47

million for Q4 2013 * Core tier 1 ratio improved further to 14.4%. * Final dividend of EUR 200 million will be proposed, bringing total dividend

for 2013 to EUR 350 million * Eur 47million net loss was reported due to bank tax (EUR 106 million) and

high loan impairments (EUR 555 million) * Cost/income ratio over 2013 suffered mainly from higher pension costs and

amounted to 65% * Retail banking performed well and private banking performed as expected * Expect that 2013 was the bottom of the economic cycle * Even if economy does turn the corner, impairments are expected to remain

elevated in 2014 * Says see signs of an improving housing market, with prices stabilising and

mortgage applications on the rise