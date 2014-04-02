A new breed of sovereign wealth fund - without the wealth
* GRAPHIC-SWF assets under management: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mQPbS5
April 2 (Reuters) -
* ABN Amro global fund - on 2 april, ABN Amro and trade unions FNV Finance, De Unie and CNV Dienstenbond reached a negotiated result for a new collective labour agreement (CLA).
* ABN Amro global fund - agreement includes zero growth for salaries throughout the two-year term of the CLA
* ABN Amro global fund agreement includes modification of the pension scheme to comply with statutory frameworks
* ABN Amro global fund - agreement includes reduction of the contribution payable by pension fund participants
* ABN Amro global fund agreement includes transition of the pension plan to a collective defined contribution (CDC) plan
* ABN Amro global fund - one-year extension of the cla's social plan until 1 January 2016.
* ABN Amro global fund - the new CLA will take effect retroactively on 1 january 2014
* ABN Amro global fund - will know by 1 may 2014 whether these conditions have been fulfilled and, consequently, whether the CDC pension scheme will then have become a fact
* ABN Amro -ABN Amro and ABN Amro pension funds have also agreed that the bank's duty to restore the pension fund's coverage ratio by way of additional contributions will be terminated
* ABN Amro -at the same time, any surplus funds in ABN Amro pension fund will no longer flow back to ABN Amro
* Rpt- ABN Amro global fund - the new CLA will remain valid until 1 january 2016
* Abn -to limit the financial impact of this decision for ABN Amro pension fund parties have agreed that the bank will pay the pension fund a one-off contribution of eur 200 million Further company coverage:
* GRAPHIC-SWF assets under management: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mQPbS5
* Holdings of Franklin Templeton Institutional, LLC, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc., came to 4.97 percent, or 3.6 million shares, on 16 March 2017
CAIRO, March 20 Egypt's new stamp duty on stock exchange transactions will come into effect in May and include for the first time a 0.3 percent levy for investors acquiring more than a third of a company's stocks, deputy finance minister Amr al-Munayer said.