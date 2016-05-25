BOGOTA, May 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When Paula
went to a public hospital in Bogota for an abortion she was
entitled to by law, a nurse showed her baby dolls and photos of
newborn babies and asked her what she felt looking at them.
"I was judged. Doctors and nurses were always trying to talk
me out of it," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "One
doctor said I was committing murder if I went through with it."
Paula's experience is common in Colombia, where abortion is
legal on paper but in practice out of reach by women dissuaded
or deterred by bureaucratic hurdles, dangerous delays and
stubborn attitudes, advocates say.
Colombia, a nation of 48 million people, allows abortion in
cases of rape, incest, fetal malformation, if the fetus is at
risk and if the health, both physical and mental, of the mother
is at risk.
Its abortion law is liberal and broad, compared with most of
its Latin American neighbours, including three countries in the
region that ban abortion completely.
Yet despite the partial decriminalization of its total ban
on abortion a decade ago, millions of women have sought illegal
abortions rather than legal procedures, according to one
estimate.
Obstacles to a legal abortion are placed in their way,
campaigners say.
"Colombia has some of the strongest constitutional and legal
protections for women's rights in Latin America," Catalina
Martinez, regional director for Latin America at the Center for
Reproductive Rights, said in a statement.
"But they cannot be allowed to exist on paper alone," she
said.
In Paula's case, she was pregnant with her second child
three years ago at age 31 and studying at university.
Already a single mother, Paula, who did not want her surname
used to protect her identity, was adamant she did not want
another child.
She was referred to three psychologists, two of whom found
she qualified for an abortion on grounds that the pregnancy
posed a risk to her mental well-being.
For weeks Paula was passed from one doctor to another, from
one hospital to another. At every turn, there was a setback, she
said.
"Sometimes I was told there were no beds available. Other
times that there were no trained doctors who could carry out the
procedure," said Paula, who filed a lawsuit against the health
service provider.
She won the case, but it was too late. She was 22 weeks
pregnant and doctors refused her an abortion, calling it a
health risk even though Colombia's abortion law places no
specific limit on the number of weeks of pregnancy.
Paula gave birth to a girl in 2013.
Colombia's health providers have carried out about 50,000
legal abortions since the law was changed in 2006.
Yet around 400,000 women in Colombia undergo illegal
abortions each year, according to estimates in a 2011 study by
the U.S.-based Guttmacher Institute.
RIGHTS
Monica Roa, a lawyer who brought the case before Colombia's
constitutional court in 2006 that changed the law, says she sees
progress in abortion being seen more often as a woman's right.
"The debate has completely changed," said Roa, vice
president of strategy at Women's Link Worldwide, a global
women's rights group.
"Today no politician will go against abortion in public for
fear it will come with a political cost," she said.
But women, especially from poor backgrounds in rural areas,
often do not know their rights and there is confusion among
doctors over when the procedure is allowed, particularly in
terms of mental health, she said.
"Many doctors still interpret risk to a women's health in
just physical terms and when there is a threat to life," Roa
said. "Abortion is not just for when a woman is about to die."
Another obstacle is doctors refusing to carry out abortions,
often citing conscientious objection.
Doctors have that right but are legally obliged to refer a
woman to a colleague who they can guarantee will do an abortion.
Abortion advocates say in fact that does not happen promptly or
at all.
It is common as well for a doctor to insist on convening a
special medical committee to decide, said Viviana Bohorquez, a
lawyer at the Women's Life and Health Committee, a reproductive
rights group.
"There's absolutely no need to do this. In Colombia, you
only need the permission of one doctor," Bohorquez said.
"This only causes delays and means women wait days, if not
weeks, for a decision," she said. Past 20 weeks of pregnancy, it
is nearly impossible for a woman to get an abortion, she said.
In the last decade, Bohorquez' rights group has handled
about 1,000 cases involving women who faced hurdles getting an
abortion or were denied one altogether.
Thirteen cases have gone all the way to Colombia's
constitutional court.
One recent case involves a 14-year-old indigenous girl,
pregnant after being raped. She was unable to find a doctor who
would perform an abortion in the Amazon rainforest where she
lived, forcing her to travel to the capital.
Another case seeks financial compensation for a woman who
was carrying a malformed fetus. She sought an abortion but the
healthcare provider took 84 days to decide to turn her down.
She gave birth to a child with severe disabilities.
Colombia could take steps to allow better access,
campaigners say.
Lawmakers are considering a bill to allow women to have an
abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy without any restrictions.
Another bill expected to be introduced in July would allow
abortion up to 14 weeks without restrictions and seek better
access to contraception and school sex education.
