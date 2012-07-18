* Price of solar panels fell as Chinese cos flooded market
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, July 18 Abound Solar was doomed by
Chinese subsidies that helped flood the market with solar
panels, former company executives said on Wednesday as
Republicans delved into the latest failure of a
government-backed solar panel manufacturer.
The collapse of Abound and the high-profile bankruptcy of
Solyndra, another solar panel maker that also received a
government loan guarantee, have provided rich fodder for
Republicans on the campaign trail attacking the Obama
administration's energy policies.
Abound Solar filed for bankruptcy earlier this month,
succumbing to intense competition from China that has sharply
driven down the cost of solar panels, said Thomas Tiller, who
served as Abound's chairman.
Tiller said the Chinese government provided about $35
billion in subsidies to Chinese solar companies, resulting in
sharp growth in production capacity that outpaced demand and
pushed down the price for panels more than 50 percent in just a
year.
"Such a severe market change made it difficult for Abound
and others to survive," he told lawmakers at a House of
Representatives oversight committee hearing on the Abound loan.
House Republicans have held numerous hearings and collected
hundreds of thousands of documents over the past year,
investigating the Obama administration oversight of the loan
program.
Republicans have accused the administration of doling out
loans to political supporters and placing taxpayer funds unduly
at risk. Abound was backed by a major political fundraiser for
U.S. President Barack Obama, but the company was also supported
by Republican donors.
"This is a vast scandal," House oversight committee chairman
Darrell Issa said. "The amount of dollars lost, you can not
blame it all on China."
Issa questioned former department loan program head Jonathan
Silver about his practice of conducting some government business
through his personal email account while he was at the
department.
Silver said he used his personal email account out of
convenience when traveling or handling large files and not to
conceal any information. He turned over more than 2,000
documents from his personal email to the House committee.
Prior to filing for bankruptcy, Abound received about $70
million of a $400 million loan guaranteed by the U.S. Energy
Department.
The drop in the solar panel price was bigger than the Energy
Department and other experts expected at the time the Abound
loan was finalized, David Frantz, acting executive director of
the department's loan program, said at the hearing.
The decline in polysilicon costs made Abound's cadmium
telluride thin-film panels unprofitable, Frantz said. To protect
taxpayers, the department stopped its funding in August 2011
when Abound began missing agreed financial milestones.
Democrats said more focus should be placed on China's role
in these markets and unfair trade practices, questioning whether
the ongoing Congressional probe was actually turning up
inappropriate behavior.
"At what point do we get the deliverables on this big
scandal," said Representative Dennis Kucinich, the top Democrat
on the House oversight regulatory affairs subcommittee. "We're
down here talking about whether someone used Gmail or a
government account."
DEFENDING LOAN PROGRAM
Silver, the venture capitalist tapped to ramp up the Energy
Department's loan guarantee program, staunchly defended the
Obama administration's record.
"The funds represented by investments that have failed
represent less than 3 percent of the total portfolio," Silver
said in written testimony for the House committee hearing.
"This is a record the private sector would consider
remarkable, but is particularly impressive for a portfolio of
technologically innovative projects being built at commercial
scale for the first time anywhere," said Silver, who is now a
visiting fellow at the Third Way think tank.
Silver left the Energy Department last October after the
loan guarantee program doled out the last of its funding from
the stimulus act of 2009, and as Republicans stepped up their
probe into the failure of Solyndra, which received $500 million
in federal funding.
Silver joined the department after the Solyndra guarantee
was awarded, but he was in charge when the government agreed to
restructure the debt as the company ran out of cash.
