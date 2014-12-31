Dec 31Abpol Company SA :

* Said on Tuesday that on Dec. 22 Olgierd Wejner sold 142,800 shares of the company

* After the transaction Olgierd Wejner lowers his stake in the company to 4.13 pct(or 171,200 shares) from 7.58 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)