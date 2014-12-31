Dec 31 Abpol Company SA :

* Said on Tuesday that on Dec. 23 Andrzej Braula sold 200,000 shares of the company

* Andrzej Braula lowers his stake in company to 56.05 pct (or 2,321,400 shares)from 60.88 pct

* The company's shares were sold at 0.07 zlotys each

