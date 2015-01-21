Jan 21 Abpol Company Polska SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Andrzej Braula decreased his stake in the company to 50.19 pct (2,078,600 shares) from 53.64 pct (2,221,400 shares)

* On Jan. 14 Andrzej Braula sold 142,800 shares of the company at 1 zloty per share

* Andrzej Braula is chairman of the company's management board

