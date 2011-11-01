CAIRO Nov 1 Abraaj Capital, the Middle East's
largest private equity firm, has boosted investment in Egypt
despite the country's political turmoil and is now eyeing the
acquisition of an oil services firm, its chief executive said in
remarks published on Tuesday.
"We are currently studying the acquisition of a firm in the
field of petroleum services," Mustafa Abdel-Wadood said in an
interview published in Egyptian newspaper al-Shorouk.
Dubai-based Abraaj manages assets of around $6 billion. Its
total investments in Egypt are around $1 billion, Abdel-Wadood
said, adding Abraaj has stakes in Egyptian groups Orascom
Construction Industries and Al-Borg Laboratory.
"Our total investments in Egypt in 2011 reached around $50
million, the highest annual investment size in the country since
2009," Abdel-Wadood said.
Egypt saw an exodus of investors in the wake of the uprising
that toppled President Hosni Mubarak early this year.
Street protests, a widening budget deficit, a murky
political outlook and legal challenges to state land sales are
still discouraging foreign investment.
Abdel-Wadood said Abraaj had taken a more cautious strategy
in Egypt since the uprising, focusing on sectors serving a wide
consumer base, and said he expected Egypt's pre-uprising GDP
growth of 5-6 percent would not return for three years.
"The future of Egypt's economic growth in the short term is
not clear ... This leads to difficulty in placing investment
strategies," Abdel-Wadood said. "Prolonging the transitional
period will add to the uncertainty."
