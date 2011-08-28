DUBAI Aug 28 Dubai's Abraaj Capital acquired
the North African private equity operations of French asset
manager Amundi in a bid to boost its presence in the
fast-growing region, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
Abraaj, the largest Middle East private equity firm with
assets under management of $6.2 billion, will manage the $161
million SGAM Al Kantara Fund and absorb the 11-member Amundi
investment team as part of the deal, it said. It also acquired
Amundi's stake in the Kantara Fund.
Amundi which has around 690 billion euros in total assets is
jointly owned by Société Générale and Credit Agricole
.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair, Editing by Shaheen Pasha)