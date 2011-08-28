* Abraaj to manage Amundi's $161 mln Kantara fund
* PE firm to absorb Amundi's 11-member investment team
* Deal also includes buying Amundi's stake in the fund
* Abraaj called off merger talks with Citadel last month
DUBAI, Aug 28 Dubai's Abraaj Capital acquired
the North African private equity operations of French asset
manager Amundi, it said on Sunday, aiming to beef up its
presence in the fast-growing region.
Abraaj, the largest Middle East private equity firm with
assets under management of $6.2 billion, will manage the $161
million SGAM Al Kantara Fund and absorb the 11-member Amundi
investment team as part of the deal, it said. The company also
acquired Amundi's stake in the Kantara Fund.
It did not disclose the total value for the transaction.
The Kantara fund has five existing investments in Morocco
and Tunisia and is primarily focused on small and mid-cap
investment opportunities in North Africa. The acquisition
complements Abraaj's existing investment platform for small and
medium enterprise (SME), the company said.
"We are firm believers in using local knowledge and top tier
expertise in all the markets in which we invest to ensure that
our deal flow is as good as it possibly can be," Abraaj's Chief
Executive Mustafa Abdel-Wadood said in the statement.
Last month Abraaj said it ended acquisition talks with
Egyptian private equity firm Citadel Capital following
a review.
Amundi, which has around 690 billion euros in total assets,
is jointly owned by Société Générale and Credit
Agricole .
The Middle East and North Africa regions are important
investment areas for private equity firms, which have raised
$22.7 billion to invest into the area in the past five years,
according to figures from London-based research firm Preqin.
However, private equity investments saw a sharp drop in the
last couple of years with investors backing out of capital
calls, sellers demanding higher prices than buyers were willing
to pay and increasing competition from family groups hampering
growth.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair, Editing by Shaheen Pasha)