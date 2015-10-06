UPDATE 2-UK recoups taxpayer funds in $15 bln Bradford & Bingley loans sale
DUBAI Oct 6 Private equity firm Abraaj Group has raised $191 million through Mexican publicly traded certificates for investments in the country, it said on Tuesday.
Certificates of Development Capital (CKD) will be used to invest in mid-sized Mexican businesses that have strong growth potential and which show capabilities of regional and international expansion, Abraaj said in a statement.
Target sectors for the CKD include retail, fast-moving consumer goods, healthcare, education, logistics and financial services. Abraaj said the first transaction using the development capital may be closed by the end of the year.
Abraaj is a Dubai-based private equity firm which tends to focus on emerging markets. In recent transactions, Abraaj with TPG Capital purchased a majority stake in Saudi Arabian fast-food chain Kudu earlier this year.
Abraaj has made 14 investments worth $350 million in Mexico, Colombia and Peru in various sectors since 2007, it said. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Keith Weir)
