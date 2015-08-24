DUBAI Aug 24 Emerging market-focused private
equity firm Abraaj Group has closed its second North
Africa-focused fund at $375 million, it said in a statement on
Monday.
The fund will target "well-managed, mid-market businesses in
the core geographies of Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia that
have demonstrated robust growth and the ability to become
regional leaders in their field", Abraaj said.
The fund will focus on sectors which are "likely to benefit
from an expanding middle class", such as healthcare, education
and consumer goods, and seek both majority and minority stakes
in companies.
Among the backers of the fund, 63 percent of the capital
came from European and North American investors, with global
institutional investors, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds
and development finance institutions participating in the
fund-raising, the statement added.
