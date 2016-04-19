SINGAPORE, April 19 Last-mile logistics provider Ninja Logistics, also known as Ninja Van, has raised $30 million in a fundraising round led by Dubai-based private equity firm The Abraaj Group, the two companies said in a statement.

Abraaj, which currently manages $9.5 billion across its funds, invested in the round through one of its funds, along with existing investor Monk's Hill Ventures and new investors B Capital Group and YJ Capital.

Ninja Van, which has operations in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, plans to use the capital raised to roll out its last-mile delivery model in new markets, including Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, by the end of 2016. (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Richard Pullin)