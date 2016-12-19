BRIEF-Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in Banc Of California
* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in Banc Of California Inc as of Jan 20
DUBAI Dec 19 Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj Group said on Monday that it had appointed Hossam Radwan, the former head of its Saudi Arabian business, as a senior external adviser.
Radwan also previously served as chief executive of investment bank EFG-Hermes in the kingdom and worked at Goldman Sachs for more than a decade in London and New York, according to a statement.
Sources familiar with the matter said a year ago that Abraaj Group was to close its office in Saudi Arabia. The office had been led by Radwan. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
Jan 24 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management LP, a shareholder in Virtus Investment Partners Inc , recommended that the company should fund its $513 million purchase of RidgeWorth Investment primarily with cash to maximize returns.