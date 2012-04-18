BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
DUBAI, April 18 Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj Capital is looking at three to four investments in Saudi Arabia valued up to $150 million each, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
The Middle East's largest private equity firm will close one of these deals in the next three to four months, Ahmed Badreldin, senior partner at Abraaj, said on the sidelines of an industry event in Dubai.
"We are looking at three investments in Saudi Arabia currently. The equity contribution in those transactions would be between $100 to $150 million each," said Badreldin.
Abraaj has been pushing to expand its geographical footprint and recently bought UK-based specialist fund manager Aureos Capital. It is also investing $125 million in a Moroccan insurance holding firm.
Founded a decade ago, Abraaj has raised $7 billion since its inception. It owns stakes in a range of Middle East companies including Orascom Construction, budget carrier Air Arabia, supermarket Spinneys and education group GEMS.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair, Writing by Praveen Menon, Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: