* Deutsche Bank, Goldman to arrange London listing - sources
* Share sale seen scheduled for Q1 2014- sources
* PE firms in the region seeking to exit investments
* Stanford Marine is owned by Abraaj and Waha Capital
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Oct 30 Stanford Marine Group, part of
emerging markets-focused private equity firm Abraaj Group, has
hired banks to help arrange a stock market listing in London, as
regional private equity firms tap overseas stock markets to exit
investments.
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs Inc have
been picked to arrange the listing of the oil and gas services
firm, scheduled for the first quarter of 2014, three banking
sources said on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity as
the matter has not been made public.
Abraaj, whose investment portfolio spans the Middle East,
Africa and Asia, owns 51 percent of Stanford Marine, with the
remaining stake held by Abu Dhabi-based investment firm Waha
Capital.
Stanford Marine, Abraaj, Waha Capital, Goldman Sachs and
Deutsche Bank declined to comment. The sources did not disclose
how much the company aimed to raise from the offering.
Private equity firms in the region are looking to exit their
investments due to pressure from shareholders for returns and as
financial markets recover from the twin blows of Arab Spring
uprisings and the global financial crisis.
There is a backlog of private equity investments waiting for
an "exit" - which ususally means being sold or listed. Some 218
investments were made by these regional funds from 2004 to 2009,
out of which only 14 have reached exit, according to a report
from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and
Saudi-based PE firm Amwal AlKhaleej in 2011.
However, private equity investors are staying away from
local stock offerings and instead prefer established markets,
such as London, for share offerings.
"If you have a good story to tell and want international
investors to look at you seriously, London is undoubtedly the
number one choice for regional companies," said one senior
Dubai-based banking source.
Gulf Capital, an Abu Dhabi-based private equity firm, has
named Rothschild as a financial advisor for a share offering of
its majority-owned Gulf Marine Services unit in London, Gulf
Capital's chief executive has said.
Healthcare provider Al Noor Hospitals, part-owned
by private equity firm Ithmar Capital, listed in London in June
and was valued at $1 billion, while Dubai-based developer DAMAC
Properties is also said to be seeking a London IPO.
The banking source added that local markets needed more
depth and to change some opaque regulations before they could
attract such international companies.
Set up in 1997, Stanford Marine owns, manages and operates
offshore supply vessels that service the oil and gas industry in
the Middle East, South East Asia, Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.
The company recorded $241 million in revenues last year,
while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA), a key industry figure, stood at $62.1
million, according to the firm's website.
It raised a $300 million loan last month to refinance
existing debt, with local and regional banks taking part.