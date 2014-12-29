Dec 29 Abrau-Durso OJSC :

* Says on Dec. 17 ABRAU DURSO GROUP LTD decreased stake in company to 19.73 pct from 89.727 pct

* Says on Dec. 22 ABRAU DURSO GROUP LTD decreased stake in company to 14.73 pct from 19.73 pct

* Says Pavel Titov acquired 8 pct in company on Dec. 17

* Says Pavel Titov increased his stake in company to 13 pct from 8 pct on Dec. 22

* Says on Dec. 17 Aktiv-Media LLC increased its stake in company to 62 pct from 0.001 pct Source text: bit.ly/1BjWeSZ, bit.ly/1ruzsI9, bit.ly/1EAzNia, bit.ly/1vCCxlF, bit.ly/1EAA70v, bit.ly/1wvJ3Kl Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)