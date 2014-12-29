UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 29 Abrau-Durso OJSC :
* Says on Dec. 17 ABRAU DURSO GROUP LTD decreased stake in company to 19.73 pct from 89.727 pct
* Says on Dec. 22 ABRAU DURSO GROUP LTD decreased stake in company to 14.73 pct from 19.73 pct
* Says Pavel Titov acquired 8 pct in company on Dec. 17
* Says Pavel Titov increased his stake in company to 13 pct from 8 pct on Dec. 22
* Says on Dec. 17 Aktiv-Media LLC increased its stake in company to 62 pct from 0.001 pct Source text: bit.ly/1BjWeSZ, bit.ly/1ruzsI9, bit.ly/1EAzNia, bit.ly/1vCCxlF, bit.ly/1EAA70v, bit.ly/1wvJ3Kl Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources