BRASILIA Feb 9 Funds managed by Brazilian
buyout firm Tarpon Investimentos SA will take control
of education company Abril Educação SA
and replace its chief executive officer, the company said on
Monday.
Thunnus Participações SA, which is held by Tarpon-managed
funds, will buy an additional 20.7 percent stake in voting
shares from the company's founding Civita family and Abrilpar
Participações Ltda for 12.33 reais per share.
Eduardo Mufarej will be Abril Educacao's new CEO, according
to a Monday securities filing.
Tarpon already owned 24.2 percent of Abril's voting shares,
which it acquired last June. With the deal, Tarpon's total stake
in Abril will be worth 1.3 billion reais.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by Jason Neely)